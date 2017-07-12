2 Chainz Talks About The Day He Decided To Quit Trapping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

2 Chainz talks about his decision to turn his pink trap house into a testing center for HIV/AIDs in order to spread awareness and promote sexual health responsibility. He recalls back in the day when he was still trapping outside of his studio, but not working musically as much as he should have, and how he suddenly arrived at the decision to quit that and focus fully on his musical efforts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He also talks about the call artists feel to pursue their careers, and why such a call should never be ignored. 2 Chainz also talks about wishing his dad was around to share his success with him, beating Kanye West at basketball and his hesitancy to skateboard with Lil Wayne. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: 2 Chainz On Why He Owns A $3,000 Microwave [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 2 Chainz Shares His Thoughts About The Murder Of Bankroll Fresh [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 2 Chainz On Nancy Grace: “She Was Feeling Me” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]