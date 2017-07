We all can relate to the different personalities in Universal’s upcoming comedy Girls Trip​. Check out this EXCLUSIVE clip from the year’s biggest comedy and tell us which friend best represents you…

Girls Trip hits theaters July 21, 2017.

RELATED STORIES:

The Top 5 Destinations For The Perfect Girls’ Trip

5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’

Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’

Also On Hot 96.3: