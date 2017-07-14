First Look: Beyonce Posts Pic Of The Twins!

The wait is finally over! Last night Beyonce broke the internet when she posted the first picture of the twins!

The now mother of three, took to Instagram to showcase her newborns. Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

