First Look: Beyonce Posts Pic Of The Twins!

The wait is finally over! Last night Beyonce broke the internet when she posted the first picture of the twins!
The now mother of three, took to Instagram to showcase her newborns. Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!
