Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

First Look: Beyonce Posts Pic Of The Twins!

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The wait is finally over! Last night Beyonce broke the internet when she posted the first picture of the twins!

The now mother of three, took to Instagram to showcase her newborns. Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

11 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Continue reading Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

Beyonce Is Having A Lot Of Fun Being Pregnant

This time around, Queen Bey is not holding back when it comes to enjoying her pregnancy.

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos