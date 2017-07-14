What's Hot
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

Tay Tay is looking relaxed and snatched on her vacation.

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Vacation season is in full effect, and our favorite sister-girl Tamar Braxton is living her best life.

The soulful songstress looks carefree in these new photos/videos as she rocks the boat in a black bikini. Her hair is flowing and curly in the ocean wind:

#issavacation💫 @tamarbraxton #TamarBraxton

A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on

Not to mention, the mother of one is looking snatched, in this hunter green suit:

Workout and have the body the girls pay for💅🏽 #AintNoTeaBih #TamarBraxton

A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on

👙☀️

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The 40-year-old is fresh off a stunning BET Awards vocal performance, singing her hit “My Man.” We can’t wait to see what she does when she returns to the stage from vacation.

Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef

Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny

Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up

