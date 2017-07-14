Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

Vacation season is in full effect, and our favorite sister-girl Tamar Braxton is living her best life.
The soulful songstress looks carefree in these new photos/videos as she rocks the boat in a black bikini. Her hair is flowing and curly in the ocean wind:
Not to mention, the mother of one is looking snatched, in this hunter green suit:
The 40-year-old is fresh off a stunning BET Awards vocal performance, singing her hit “My Man.” We can’t wait to see what she does when she returns to the stage from vacation.
