Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On Vacay

Vacation season is in full effect, and our favorite sister-girl Tamar Braxton is living her best life.

The soulful songstress looks carefree in these new photos/videos as she rocks the boat in a black bikini. Her hair is flowing and curly in the ocean wind:

#issavacation💫 @tamarbraxton #TamarBraxton A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Not to mention, the mother of one is looking snatched, in this hunter green suit:

Workout and have the body the girls pay for💅🏽 #AintNoTeaBih #TamarBraxton A post shared by Tamar Estine❤️ {Fanpage} (@_tamarbraxtonher_) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

👙☀️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

The 40-year-old is fresh off a stunning BET Awards vocal performance, singing her hit “My Man.” We can’t wait to see what she does when she returns to the stage from vacation.

