Chance The Rapper and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League Beef on Twitter

Chance The Rapper’s effort to save SoundCloud was not universally appreciated. Hit producers J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, who previously alleged that Chance never paid them for their work, criticized the move.

“Of course Chance wants to save the free music business model,” J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League tweeted on Saturday (July 15) morning. “That’s how he got on by NOT paying.”

J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League’s issues with Chance emerged last year when Flying Lotus stated that rappers exploit producers in a series of since-deleted tweets. While agreeing with FlyLo, the production team claimed they never got paid for their work with Chance.

