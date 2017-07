Via | Bossip

Mike Vick’s Shocking Sellout Statements

In case you missed it, Michael Vick went to the Sunken Place that is Fox Sports 1 to discuss Colin Kaepernick with walking clogged artery Jason Whitlock. Things turned left very quickly when Vick, who used to rock corn rows, suggested that Kaep needs to cut his hair to be accepted. It’s top tier level sunken place shenanigans.

