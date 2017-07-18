Festival Village Carnival 2015 in St Maarten

Future Reportedly Releasing New Single With Nicki Minaj This Friday

indyhiphop Staff
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Future & Nicki have some new heat dropping in a few days called “You Da Baddest.”

Remember back in February when Nicki Minaj shared some photos on Instagram of her & Future on a yacht shooting some sort of music video? Well it appears we’re finally about to hear that record this Friday, July 21st HHNM reports.

On Monday night, the official artwork for Future’s upcoming single with Nicki Minaj called “You Da Baddest” surfaced online. 

Finish this story [here]

 

