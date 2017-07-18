Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Colin Kaepernick Claps Back At Michael Vick

See the royal response.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

Source: Jared Wickerham / Getty

Michael Vick made some very bold comments about why he thinks Colin Kaepernick is out of an NFL job.

The former Eagles star believes that Kaep needs to ditch the Afro for a more professional appearance if he wants another chance at playing professional football. But in true Kaepernick fashion, the former San Francisco 49ers star stood up for what he believed in and clapped back. Colin took to Twitter, see below:

Although Collin didn’t specifically mention Vick, the timely posts insinuates that Mike’s opinions about the league have changed over the years, following his 18-month stint in prison for financing dog fights. However, Mike Vick posted a tweet of his own, reneging on his prior comments:

Do you think Mike Vick’s comments were taken out of context, or was it just some Black hair bashing?

colin Kaepernick

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos