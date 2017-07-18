Colin Kaepernick Claps Back At Michael Vick

The former Eagles star believes that Kaep needs to ditch the Afro for a more professional appearance if he wants another chance at playing professional football. But in true Kaepernick fashion, the former San Francisco 49ers star stood up for what he believed in and clapped back. Colin took to Twitter, see below:
Although Collin didn’t specifically mention Vick, the timely posts insinuates that Mike’s opinions about the league have changed over the years, following his 18-month stint in prison for financing dog fights. However, Mike Vick posted a tweet of his own, reneging on his prior comments:
9. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. "- MLK
In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country.
Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season.
In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack