Michael Vick Wants Colin Kaepernick To Cut Off His Afro

Side-eye.

Michael Vick has had a lot of ups and downs in his football career. Now, the former Eagles quarterback is trying to share some of his wisdom with fellow NFL stars — especially Colin Kaepernick.

During an interview on Fox Sports’ Speak for Yourself, Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his Afro and cornrows for a “clean-cut” style in order to get a job. You may recall that Kaepernick was allegedly blackballed by the NFL after taking a stance against police brutality and refusing to stand for the National Anthem. Vick said on the show, “First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way. Just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot.”

Vick’s comments are shocking to some fans, seeing as though he’s a Black man in America whose natural, untamed hair grows into an Afro just like Colin’s. However, the former Falcons star says people advised him during his own career to adopt a professional look, but he didn’t listen until the end of his playing days. He also said he realized he needed to clean up his image if he wanted a second chance in the NFL after spending 18 months in prison for financing a dog fighting ring and being directly involved in the killing of dogs.

Nonetheless, Colin Kaepernick rocking a ‘fro is bigger than football — it’s for the culture. Do you agree with Mike Vick’s comments?

