Romeo Miller Compares LaVar Ball To His Dad; Talks What To Expect on ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Growing Up Hip-Hop star Romeo Miller calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the latest season of the show, his thoughts on LaVar Ball, dating and…what he learned from How To Be A Player?!

Check out the full interview above!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana 21 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana 1. Wendell Pierce - New Orleans, LA Source:PR Photos 1 of 21 2. Toya Wright- New Orleans, Louisiana Source:Instagram 2 of 21 3. Lil' Wayne- New Orleans, Louisiana Source:AP 3 of 21 4. Quvenzhané Wallis- Houma, LA Source:PR Photos 4 of 21 5. Anthony Mackie- New Orleans, Louisiana Source:PR Photos 5 of 21 6. Rocsi Diaz- New Orleans, Louisiana Source:PR Photos 6 of 21 7. Paul Mooney- Shreveport, Louisiana 7 of 21 8. Frank Ocean- Baton Rouge, Louisiana 8 of 21 9. Randy Jackson- Baton Rouge, Louisiana 9 of 21 10. J.R. Martinez- Shreveport, Louisiana 10 of 21 11. Romeo and Master P- New Orleans, Louisiana 11 of 21 12. Birdman- New Orleans, Louisiana 12 of 21 13. Nnamdi Asomugha- Lafayette, Louisiana 13 of 21 14. Ellen Degeneres- Metairie, Louisiana 14 of 21 15. Marshall Faulk- New Orleans, 15 of 21 16. Peyton Manning- New Orleans, Louisiana 16 of 21 17. Garrett Morris- Morgan City, Louisiana 17 of 21 18. Warrick Dunn- Baton Rouge, LA 18 of 21 19. Reese Witherspoon- New Orleans, Louisiana 19 of 21 20. Louis Armstrong- New Orleans, Louisiana 20 of 21 21. Mystikal- New Orleans, Louisiana 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana Celebs Who Hail From Louisiana

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!