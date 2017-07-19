Romeo Miller 2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 13

Romeo Miller 2015 Summer TCA Tour – Day 13

Photo by Romeo Miller 2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 13

Romeo Miller Compares LaVar Ball To His Dad; Talks What To Expect on ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

indyhiphop Staff
Growing Up Hip-Hop star Romeo Miller calls into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the latest season of the show, his thoughts on LaVar Ball, dating and…what he learned from How To Be A Player?!

Check out the full interview above!

