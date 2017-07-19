Who Is This Woman That Is Trying To Pass Off As Beyonce?

The folks at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City have some explaining to do.

Yesterday, a visitor to the museum posted a photo of a figure who I guess was supposed to be Bey, but looks more like a hybrid of 2003-era Britney Spears and Leona Lewis in a Beyonce costume.

See the madness for yourself.

Now you know what 🤔 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

And worse, apparently, there is a history of fails when it comes to wax Beyonces.

See the evidence:

How do we fix this? What do you guys think?

DON’T MISS:

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé and Jay’s Twins Sir Carter And Rumi

Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M