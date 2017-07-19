Who Is This Woman That Is Trying To Pass Off As Beyonce?

The folks at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City have some explaining to do.
Yesterday, a visitor to the museum posted a photo of a figure who I guess was supposed to be Bey, but looks more like a hybrid of 2003-era Britney Spears and Leona Lewis in a Beyonce costume.
See the madness for yourself.
And worse, apparently, there is a history of fails when it comes to wax Beyonces.
See the evidence:
How do we fix this? What do you guys think?
DON’T MISS:
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party
The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé and Jay’s Twins Sir Carter And Rumi
Kanye West Splits With Jay Z’s Tidal Over $3M
All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce
12 photos Launch gallery
All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A White Woman As Beyonce
1. Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame TussaudSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. No, Seriously, Who Is This?Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Have They Ever Seen Beyonce?Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See BeySource:Getty 4 of 12
5. That's Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like BritneySource:Getty 5 of 12
6. NoSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. These Are Just The Worst EverSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Beyonce Figure That Looks Nothing Like BeyonceSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Why Does This Keep Happening?Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. This Is So ConfusingSource:WENN 10 of 12
11. Allegedly BeyonceSource:WENN 11 of 12
12. At Least They Gave Her Curly HairSource:WENN 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours