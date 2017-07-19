Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

Don’t come for Gabrielle Union, not on Dwyane Wade’s watch. Rapper 50 Cent posted a lighthearted Instagram post urging fans to watch Union in Being Mary Jane. But it wouldn’t be very 50-like if he didn’t sprinkle some shade in there. “It’s good but I’m gonna beat the ratings with (50central),” he wrote.

This is supposed to be my competition, it's rated #1 on BET check it out. it's good but I'm gonna beat the ratings with (50central)#50centralBET A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Dwyane Wade had some time today, and responded, “Competition is good.” Well played.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Seems like its all in jest. Carry on.

