Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Five

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

Don’t come for Gabrielle Union, not on Dwyane Wade’s watch. Rapper 50 Cent posted a lighthearted Instagram post urging fans to watch Union in Being Mary Jane. But it wouldn’t be very 50-like if he didn’t sprinkle some shade in there. “It’s good but I’m gonna beat the ratings with (50central),” he wrote.

Dwyane Wade had some time today, and responded, “Competition is good.” Well played.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Seems like its all in jest. Carry on.

RELATED STORIES:

Finish Him! Twitter Demolishes Donald Trump For Insensitive Tweet About The Death Of Dwyane Wade’s Cousin

Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF’

#RelationshipGoals: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Sexiest Couple Moments

16 photos Launch gallery

#RelationshipGoals: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Sexiest Couple Moments

Continue reading #RelationshipGoals: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Sexiest Couple Moments

#RelationshipGoals: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Sexiest Couple Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos