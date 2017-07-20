Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she used to be a drug dealer during her press rounds for her upcoming film, “Girls Trip.”

The star recently spoke out against the ‘All Eyez On Me’ Tupac biopic released just a couple months ago, criticizing the film’s inaccurate depiction of her storied relationship with the rapper.

Now the mother of two is getting candid about her deep friendship with the slain star, describing her own run ins with crime back in the day.

During Sway In The Morning’s radio show, Jada told the host, “It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story. One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, I was a drug dealer.”

“That’s how we started,” she continued. “Then as I was coming out, something very bad happened to me. As I was coming out of the life, he was coming more into the life.”

“Pac and I’s relationship was about survival,” she said. “That’s how it started. I know that most people want to always connect it in this romance thing and that’s just because they don’t have the story. It was based in survival, how we held each other down and when you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything. There’s a lot of components to our story that we’ve never shared for a very specific reason. I just decided that this one little piece was important to share finally because it gives more insight to who we were. It was about survival and it’s always been about survival between us.”

You can watch the full interview below:

RELATED LINKS

Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Down In Tears Talking About ‘All Eyez On Me’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

Also On Hot 96.3: