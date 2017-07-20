Blac Chyna’s Ex Side Piece May Join This Reality Show

It looks like Blac Chyna‘s former side piece, Ferrari, just pulled a Chyna on Chyna.

The aspiring rapper wants to stretch his 15 minutes of fame as long as he can, and his rumored next move will do just that. According to to TMZ, Ferrari is currently in talks to join the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta — but only if they pay up. Sources say that it’s not the the leaking of Chyna’s nudes that got him on the show, it’s that producers are impressed by his brashness and that he’s not afraid to face off with anyone. No word on if Ferrari will officially be a cast member next season, but contracts have been circulating. An insider revealed that the unresolved issue is money and Rarri feels like the show is low-balling him.

But don’t expect his relationship with Chy to be on the VH1 show. Ferrari and Chy are reportedly not a thing anymore, and he has moved on with another woman. His new relationship may be featured on the next season of LHHATL, if he actually signs on to do the show. Technically, Ferrari is doing to Blac Chyna what Chyna did to Rob Kardashian.

Karma doesn’t miss any appointments.