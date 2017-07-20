Queen Latifah Sounds Off On The Remy And Nicki Feud

Queen Latifah is finally giving her voice to the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma beef. The hip-hop legend gave wisdom one would expect from an acclaimed OG.

In an interview with Hot 97, Latifah stressed that she’ll always support women hip-hop artists and she’s not about taking sides. “There’s room for all of us,” she said. “Nobody, to my knowledge that’s younger than me, invented this. So you don’t get to claim it. You don’t get to rule it. This is all of ours.”

She continued, “All I care about is that females who rap get to have their records played. Their voices get to be heard. ‘Cause for a minute it was like nothing. You know what I mean? Nicki was like the only one, practically. And that was never cool with me. I’m like what about everybody else?”

Latifah points out that when she was rapping there were more women in the game holding their own — folks like, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, and Monie Love. “It’s always great when there’s a bunch of us doing this so we can all elevate it at the same time,” she said.

There you have it. Watch the full interview below. Also, Girls Trip is in theaters this Friday.

Also On Hot 96.3: