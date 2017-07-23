Meek Mill: “I Don’t Wanna Have To Wake Up & Sell My Soul For Money All Day” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meek Mill came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about his “young face,” and how he strives to preserve his sanity and happiness regardless of whatever heights his career takes him to. “I try to live good every day,” he says, explaining that he will never be the type to “sell his soul for money.” He talked about some of the things he does to make sure he keeps the balance in his life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Meek talks about celebrating his 30th birthday in the Dominican Republic, and why it is a particularly important milestone to reach this age. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Meek Mill On How Being In Jail Changed His Perspective On Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Why He Posted Video Of Himself Tripping Down The Stairs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]