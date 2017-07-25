Meek Mill Explains Why He’s On Probation For 16 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meek Mill came through to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talks about no longer doing drugs and refusing to react over what people who don’t know him think of him. He talks about that infamous BET Awards party incident when Safaree was jumped, saying that he had nothing to do with arranging that altercation. He also explained the nature of his “friendship” with Safaree prior to the incident.

Meek talks about why he’s been on probation for so long, and the he-said-she-said that got him the sentence in the first place. He talks about why judges hand out these long probation sentences, and discusses his passion for speaking to young kids about prison sentences and probation, and avoiding getting stuck in it. He talks about how that influences “Wins & Losses,” why you can’t expect anything but a rap album, and why it’s difficult for younger hip-hop fans to fully grasp Jay-Z‘s album. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

