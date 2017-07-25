Report: Birdman Claps Back At Tyga’s Claim That Cash Money Owes Him $12 Million

Tyga caused quite a shock when he said his old label Cash Money owed him $12 million. The “Rack City” rapper went on The Breakfast Club and spilled the details of his alleged bad business deal. However, it now seems Birdman is saying something differently.

Sources close to the Cash Money head told TMZ that Tyga owes the label an album. However, Cash Money let it slide because the rapper’s sales were low. According to Tyga, Cash Money didn’t let him leave the label without paying up. He told The Breakfast Club that he paid them $1 million to get out of his contract.

The 27-year-old rapper said he didn’t plan on suing Cash Money for the money they allegedly owe him. Tyga’s lack of action convinces one of TMZ’s “sources” that his claims are BS. “What person says they won’t sue if they’re owed $12 million?” You can watch Tyga’s explain the situation in the video below.

