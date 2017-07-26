Did Meek Mill Take Shots At Drake Again?

Is Meek Mill still throwing sneak shots at Drake?

On his most recent project, Wins & Losses, the Philly rapper seemed to steer clear of any 6 God talk, but it turns out there’s a hidden verse that’s only available on the clean version of the album.

At the end of the clean version of his track “1942 Flows,” Meek raps, “Heard they say I talk about my Rollie too much / But them flows you be using sounding stolen too much,” which could be a response to Drake’s “Lose You” line, “All you did was write the book on garbage ass Rollies.” Meek’s hidden shot also seems to once again accuse Drake of using ghostwriters.

If you haven’t given Wins & Losses a listen, click here to check out Meek’s latest offering. If this is a shot at Drake, it won’t be long before the 6 God claps back. Brace yourself, Meek.