[Exclusive] Meek Mill Goes In-Depth With “Wins & Losses” In “Voices”

"Wins & Losses" Out Now!

indyhiphop Staff
On the heels of his 3rd studio album, Meek Mill goes in-depth with some of the most introspective songs from “Wins & Losses.” What went into the writing of tracks “Price” and “Heavy Heart?” How has Meek grown as an artist since his famed mixtape and battle rap days? Learn about that plus a brief history of the Philadelphia rap scene in “Voices.”

