Meek Mill On Why He Won’t Talk Down On Younger Rappers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meek Mill talks about the current state of radio, and the strange feeling of not understanding the younger generations of rap, just as older people didn’t understand him when he first came out. He also explains why, however, he’s not down to criticize or judge those same younger rappers. He shares his admiration of Da Brat, and what the ultimate posse cut featuring him would be like if he could set it up.

Plus, Meek plays a quick game of “5 On It!” and explains why he felt like he had to leave Philly to get his career jump-started. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

