Woman Who Claims Usher Gave Her Herpes Hires Tameka Foster’s Lawyer

Usher has found himself in a media firestorm after news broke that he allegedly gave a woman herpes in 2012. Last week, another woman came forward saying Usher gave her herpes and now she’s suing him for $20 million.

In a twist of events, the woman suing him, known as Jane Doe, is bringing in a familiar face to defend her. She’s hiring Lisa West, lawyer who represented Tameka Foster, Usher’s ex-wife, during their custody battle in 2012, according to theJasmineBRAND.com. This case ended with Usher being awarded custody of their two sons.

Jane Doe hooked up with the 38-year-old singer back in April. Reportedly, they had sex with a condom but 12 days later they didn’t use protection. Jane Doe got tested when Usher’s herpes scandal first hit the web. She came back positive for herpes and now she’s seeking $20 million in damages for emotional distress, negligence, and battery. We’ll keep you updated as the court case proceeds.

Also On Hot 96.3: