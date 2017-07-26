Cast Members From ‘L&HH’ Suffered Butt Leakage After Getting Booty Injections

The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood isn’t holding back when it comes to their on-set secrets. In the Dirty Little Secrets special, the cast is spilling all the tea.

Teairra Mari revealed she had work done to her butt. However, according to her and other folks on set, with a new booty comes some side effects — and when we say side effects, we mean leakage. “Yeah my butt might’ve been leaking but it was leaking fat,” said Teairra, who admitted to having a Brazilian butt lift. “It wasn’t leaking no fake, prosthetic sh*t. But I still got a nice ass and you better know it.”

Check up my healing process w/ my fav @drghavami A post shared by 💋Teairra Mari 💋 (@misstmari) on Nov 19, 2015 at 4:54pm PST

These hoes don't want me to start back flexing on them 💪🏾 Bodysuit @intertwinecollection Stylist @zellswag #LHHH #ThePrincessOfRnBisBack #zellswag A post shared by 💋Teairra Mari 💋 (@misstmari) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Producers of the show confirmed that there were many leakages on the set due to butt augmentation procedures. Co-executive producer for L&HH: Hollywood, Treiva Williams, said booty leakage was pretty common. “I had a couple cast members who were pumping up their hinder parts with whatever they were putting in them. They would come to set and there would be leakage on the couches, back of their dresses,” Treiva said.

Too much information? Well, if you’re looking for more, you can watch the cast talk about it below and even get a sneak peek at Teairra’s lipo procedure.

