Trey Songz Shoots His Shot With Halle Berry

Mr. Steal Your Girlfriend is back at it.

Trey Songz has never had a problem when it comes to the ladies, but there’s one Hollywood star that he may not have a chance with.

On Tuesday, Mr. Steal Your Girl took to Twitter to reveal that he was shooting his shot at the beautiful Halle Berry via Instagram by sliding in her direct messages. He wrote:

The mom of two has yet to respond to Trigga’s advances, but judging by one of her Instagram posts in which she’s wearing a T-Shirt that reads, “No More Boyfriends,” Trey might get left on read.

Would you be here for Halle Berry and Trey Songz as a couple?

