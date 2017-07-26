Trey Songz Shoots His Shot With Halle Berry

Trey Songz has never had a problem when it comes to the ladies, but there’s one Hollywood star that he may not have a chance with.

On Tuesday, Mr. Steal Your Girl took to Twitter to reveal that he was shooting his shot at the beautiful Halle Berry via Instagram by sliding in her direct messages. He wrote:

Y'all pray for #TreySongz, he's shooting his shot. What y'all think his DM said? 😂🙏🏽 #HalleBerry A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

The mom of two has yet to respond to Trigga’s advances, but judging by one of her Instagram posts in which she’s wearing a T-Shirt that reads, “No More Boyfriends,” Trey might get left on read.

Summer's coming… let's shine up our crowns ladies! Let's do it like @justmike_ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Would you be here for Halle Berry and Trey Songz as a couple?