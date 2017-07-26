‘Good Burger’ Star Celebrates Daughter’s Birth As The Film Turns 20

On Tuesday, the Nickelodeon hit movie Good Burger turned 20 and the Internet was in a celebratory mood. The 1990s nostalgia was in full swing as people reminisced on the golden era of Nickelodeon and the wild antics of Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
Kel was having a celebration of his own. The comedian and actor just welcomed the birth of his baby girl with wife Asia Lee. Wisdom was born on Saturday, July 22, just three days before Good Burger‘s 20th anniversary. Kel beamed about the birth of his daughter on Instagram. See below:
Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love! We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable! My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. Im so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday!Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom! 💖 #Daddyslittlegirl #Happyparents #Godisgood #ChildrenareablessingagiftfromGod photo cred: 📸 @tiaa007
Kel and Asia tied the not back in 2012 and Wisdom is the couple’s first child together. Kel has two other kids from a previous marriage — a son named Lyric and a daughter named Allure.
Congrats to Kel and Asia — and to Good Burger for standing the test of time!