Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On A Toboggan Slide

It’s not a secret that celebrity moms face a lot of scrutiny on social media.

Whether it’s how they hold their baby to what their child’s hair looks like to how properly their toddler is strapped in their car seat, being in the spotlight—and sharing one’s personal life with fans—can open up the floodgates of unfair and unnecessary criticism. And Ciara is no stranger to this type of treatment.

Recently the singer and model got “mommy-shamed” after she posted a video of her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson; their 3-month-old daughter, Sienna Princess; and 3-year-old son Future Zahir vacationing in China.

With her baby strapped to her chest, and her son and hubby behind her, the family took a Mutianyu toboggan ride at the Great Wall of China. Which by the way is completely safe and according to the Huff Po, the Wild Great Wall Adventure Tours website states that toboggan allows riders to control their own speed and that kids under the age of 10 must ride with an adult.

I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

But, people were upset with Ciara, taking issue with “how fast” the sled was going; suggesting she should have gotten a babysitter; to flat out calling her a “bad mother.” However, there were Ciara fans who clapped back reminding “haters” to stop judging others given how they probably raise their own children. That and folks encouraged Ciara to enjoy her vacation with her beautiful family and keep having fun.

You know what they say: “Those in glass houses should never throw stones.”

Also, “Let people live!”

