1 Dead, 7 Injured After Ride Malfunctions at Ohio State Fair [VIDEO]

#Repost @wkyc3 Here's the latest on the deadly Ohio State Fair ride accident. A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

via 10TV:

One person has died and another six were injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The malfunction happened Wednesday evening.

Of the seven injured, five were listed in critical condition. The last was in stable condition.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture identified the ride as the “Fireball.”

Our hearts are heavy… pic.twitter.com/Lzc6fUz6WG — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 27, 2017

Governor John R. Kasich released the following statement in response to the incident at the Ohio State Fair:

“I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those grieving and injured. I have ordered a full investigation into this incident and have ordered that all fair rides be shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.”

Authorities will be providing an update shortly in a press briefing. You can watch that in the player here when it begins.

Also On Hot 96.3: