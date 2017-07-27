Entertainment
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy Tattoo

Find out Weezy feels about the homage.

Drake shocked the world earlier this week when fans saw he had a fresh tattoo. The new ink was a big, bold portrait of Lil Wayne. Unlike everyone else, Weezy wasn’t surprised when he saw the tribute tatt on the 6 God’s arm. According to TMZ, Drake had the tattoo for over five months and has managed to keep it hidden from the general population.

Sources say that Drizzy got it while overseas and sent Wayne a pic when it was done.  The YMCMB CEO, who is currently going through a rough time with his former label, was reportedly honored by Drake’s dedication and loyalty.

The tatt is certainly unforgettable. Soon, we’ll be calling him the Ink God!

