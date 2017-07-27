Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over Two Hours

I guess the birds are singing "Big Moe" songs again… #noloveboulevard #zro #onedeepentertainment A post shared by Z-RO (@zromocitydon) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

Z-Ro has added his name to the list of rappers who’ve gone to jail for not knowing how to keep their hands to themselves.

According to TMZ, the Houston emcee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend for over two hours. Police say that Z-Ro’s ex, rapper Just Brittany, reported the incident on Monday to Harris County cops, but said the incident happened back in April.

Sometimes life has a tendency to wipe away a smile. God has a tendency to keep you smiling 😃🙏🏼 A post shared by Just Brittany (@queenjustbrittany) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

On Wednesday, cops wrote a report and immediately sent it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which determined it was enough to arrest the Houston legend and charge him with felony aggravated assault. No word on why Brittany waited three months to report the incident, but sources say she played the cops recorded audio of the alleged incident — which played a huge part in Z-Ro being charged.

Hou rapper #ZRo shows up to court. Charged w beating ex GF, rapper #JustBrittany. I asked if he did it. He ignored me. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/iwqM7RD3fc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 27, 2017

He is currently being held without bond and is expected in court Thursday morning.