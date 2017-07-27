Teairra Mari Opens Up About Her Butt Leaking On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Teairra Mari turned stomachs with her latest comments about her bodily functions.

During Vh1’s special, ‘Love & Hip Hop Dirty Little Secrets,’ Teairra Mari revealed her butt leaks sometimes during filming, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Yea my butt might’ve been leaking but it was leaking fat. It wasn’t leaking no fake, prosthetic sh*t, but I still got a nice a** and you better know it,” she described.

Yeck!

A producer for the show confirmed her comments, saying “I had a couple cast members who were pumping up their hinder parts with whatever they were putting in them. They would come to set and there would be leakage on the couches, back of their dresses.”

Well, this is just disgusting.

