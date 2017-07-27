Tiffany Haddish Sparks Outrage Over Bad Bill Cosby Joke

Everyone fell in love with Tiffany Haddish‘s outspoken and hilarious persona this year as she promoted her new film Girls Trip — but what we didn’t know is that the actress has absolutely no filter when it comes to certain topics.
In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Tiffany revealed that despite the heinous accusations, she’d still gets comedic inspiration from Bill Cosby, telling the paper,“I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice.”
She added, “I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn [laughs]. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”
But the Internet was not here for the funny lady’s controversial remarks:
I've been rooting hard for Tiffany Haddish but I find nothing funny about her making light of Bill Cosby drugging women