Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A Nashville Basketball Game

Over Sunday, things got pretty real in Tennessee with hometown legend Young Buck and fellow Nashville emcee Starlito during a basketball game in their city.

In the video below, the rappers are arguing and a fight breaks out. See below:

A security guard interrupted the altercation and sprayed mace as the crowd started to yell and lose control.

It wasn’t long after footage of the fight hit the Internet and Lito dropped a diss record against Buck, entitled “You Should Be Proud.” He raps on the song, “Nobody ever did it bigger for the Ville than Buck / But I’m realer and I really don’t even give a f*** / How the f*** you know / you never know who f*** with who / playing both sides ain’t cool / I don’t f*** with you/ I always pay homage / I always kept it honest.”

No word on what exactly caused the altercation, but it certainly made for good Internet fodder. Young Buck has yet to clap back with a diss track — but the streets are waiting.