Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King?’

The Bey hive is swarming around recent updates that Beyonce will be releasing a docu-film around “The Formation World Tour,” which has led to an alleged bidding war between HBO and Netflix

In addition to that exciting news, Beyonce is allegedly in the final negotiations to play Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. According to the Twitter page, Bey is in the process of inking the $25 million deal to the “curator & producer” of the soundtrack.

Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé's upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour! 🐝🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017

Our EXCLUSIVE on the $25 million final negotiations for Disney's Lion King & an African-inspired soundtrack produced entirely by Beyoncé! 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/8u9bdluTh0 — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 31, 2017

You thought it was over?…. New Beyoncé EXCLUSIVE dropping Monday 7/31 at 12PM ET! #BangBang #TBHTIsBack 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/rtKn7oslih — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017

