Beyonce Dropping A Docu-Film + Confirmed To Play Nala In ‘The Lion King?’

indyhiphop Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The Bey hive is swarming around recent updates that Beyonce will be releasing a docu-film around “The Formation World Tour,” which has led to an alleged bidding war between HBO and Netflix

In addition to that exciting news, Beyonce is allegedly in the final negotiations to play Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. According to the Twitter page, Bey is in the process of inking the $25 million deal to the “curator & producer” of the soundtrack.

