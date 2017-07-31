Draya Michele Offers ‘LHHH’ Stars Masika & Hazel E Advice On Their Foolish Behavior

Reality TV star turned designer and entrepreneur Draya Michele had some sound advice for Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars Masika Kalaysha and Hazel E after their reality TV beef reach new lows this weekend.
If you haven’t been keeping up with the drama on ‘LHHH,’ Masika and Hazel were once friends whose relationship turned sour and now, we’re painfully watching on social media.
Apparently Masika accused Hazel E of having herpes, which prompted this response from Hazel, who posted alleged screenshots of Masika’s criminal record.
Masika clapped back with a detailed response because, apparently, she had time.
Clearly Draya’s words of wisdom went in one ear and out the other. Lawd, when will these ladies let it go?
