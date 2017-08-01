WATCH: Drake’s Father Drops A Video For ‘Kinda Crazy’ [VIDEO]



Dennis Graham just dropped the video for his 2016 single “Kinda Crazy” and it’s smooth.

The OG hip hop dad proves Drake got it from his father as he sits on a throne and entertains beautiful women with his soulful voice. Sound familiar?

“It’s kinda crazy, but I feel you underneath my skin,” Dennis sings. “Oh, at first glance, I think it’s where my obsession began.”

Watch the full video just above to get your day started right. “Kinda Crazy” is also featured in the new Virginia Black whiskey commercials that costars Drake. Doing it big, OG!

