Is Beyoncé About To Buy The Houston Rockets?

According to cbssports.com, Beyoncé is considering buying a partial stake of the NBA franchise the Houston Rockets. Beyoncé, who is a Houston native is said to be thinking long and hard about the investment. Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, put the team up for sale in July and it is estimated that the price for the franchise will hit somewhere around the $2 billion dollar mark. Alexander bought the Houston Rockets for $85 million back in 1993.

No decisions have been made, but the excitement around Beyonce owning the Houston Rockets is most certainly real.

