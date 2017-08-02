The Trailer for Eminem’s New Movie About Battle Rap is Pretty Dope [VIDEO]

Via | HotNewHipHop

Eminem’s film project “Bodied” gets an intense new trailer, as he brings rap battles to the big screen.

In 8 Mile, Eminem ‘s well-received, mostly autobiographical movie from 2002 is known for its galvanizing depictions of rap battles. Those verbal sparring matches were some of the most compelling action in the film. Now, Mr. Mathers is bringing a spiritual sequel to those scenes into multiplexes later this year with Bodied.Em’s latest big-screen endeavor got an intense new trailer today, which literally puts the viewer on the receiving end of some seriously cutting freestyle insults. Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: