The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Show

Photo by The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Trailer for Eminem’s New Movie About Battle Rap is Pretty Dope [VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Via | HotNewHipHop

Eminem’s film project “Bodied” gets an intense new trailer, as he brings rap battles to the big screen.

In 8 MileEminem‘s well-received, mostly autobiographical movie from 2002 is known for its galvanizing depictions of rap battles. Those verbal sparring matches were some of the most compelling action in the film. Now, Mr. Mathers is bringing a spiritual sequel to those scenes into multiplexes later this year with Bodied.Em’s latest big-screen endeavor got an intense new trailer today, which literally puts the viewer on the receiving end of some seriously cutting freestyle insults.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos