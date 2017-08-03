Suge Knight

Suge Knight

Photo by Suge Knight

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Director

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Marion 'Suge' Knight Booking Photo

Source: Handout / Getty

Suge Knight just goes from bad to worse.  Now he’s being indicted…but he’s already in jail. SMH

Suge Knight made a death threat against famed “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray … so claims the L.A. County Grand Jury which indicted Suge on felony criminal threats … TMZ has learned.

We’ve learned Suge allegedly made the threat during the filming of the movie, but months before he killed a man involved in the production by driving over him in a Compton parking lot.

TMZ has obtained a copy of the Grand Jury indictment, which reads in part, “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge … threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.” READ  MORE

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos