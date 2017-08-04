50 Cent Slams ‘Game Of Thrones’

50 Cent is known for picking a fight. This time, he decided to call out one of the biggest shows on TV.

50, who reportedly threatened to leave Power from Starz, seems to be back in a good space. The actor and businessman hinted that Power was better than HBO’s mega hit Game of Thrones in a social media post. Yup, two totally different shows, but that won’t stop 50 from comparing. He wrote on Instagram, “I expect my ideas to work, I’m not sure if people are ready for how I’m gonna change things. Power is behind only Game of Thrones but if I told you how much more was spent on Game of Thrones you would faint. POWER IS ALREADY #1.”

I expect my ideas to work, I'm not sure if people are ready for how I'm gonna change things. Power is behind only Game of Thrones but if I told you how much more was spent on game of thrones you would faint. POWER IS ALREADY #1 A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

The executive producer of Power added, “I’m not into fantasy dragons and sh*t. Lol.” Read more of the digs below:

POWER Check me out, no fantasy, no dragons 🐉,no incest in this one ,we lit🔥. # 50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

The competition never stops for 50. If you had to choose — team Power or team Game of Thrones?

