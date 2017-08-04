Here’s How Usher’s Wife Feels About The Herpes Lawsuit

After news broke that Usher is being sued for allegedly infecting a woman with herpes, many fans jumped ship and ended their time as members of the Usher hive.

But one person who remained loyal throughout the ordeal is Usher’s wife, Grace Miguel. According to TMZ, Grace isn’t concerned at all about the allegations that her husband slept with another woman at least twice this year. Usher’s wife of two years feels that the lawsuit doesn’t hold a candle to her marriage.

You may recall that the woman suing has a history with Usher. She was reportedly a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. Usher allegedly believes that the woman has been out to get him for years.

The woman, who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, is suing Usher for $20 million for allegedly giving her herpes. Usher has yet to publicly speak out about the accusations.