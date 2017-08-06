Serena Williams Channels ‘Grease’ For Epic Baby Shower Party

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Serena Williams Channels ‘Grease’ For Epic Baby Shower Party

The tennis superstar was joined by her sister Venus Williams, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria to name a few.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Source: WILLIAM WEST / Getty

Following in the footsteps of good friend Beyoncé, Serena Williams also had a themed baby shower. Instead of channeling African tribes, the tennis icon brought her best impression of the iconic film Grease.

And it was pretty epic.

On Saturday the mom-to-be rocked a bright yellow poodle skirt, a black top and signature saddle shoes to achieve her 1950s look. She was also joined by members of her fierce squad: Her sister Venus Williams, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria to name a few.

She shared a pic of the Florida festivities on her Instagram page with the hashtag #shakerattleandroll2017.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back.

Ciara shared a series of pics and a little video chronicling the festivities:

According to E Online, the her 1950s-themed celebration took place at West Palm Beach’s Nick’s 50’s Diner, which they turned into The Baby O’ Diner ( a spin-off Williams’ fiancé Alex Ohanian).

So cute! We hope they had a blast.

Baby O, we can’t wait to meet you!

RELATED NEWS:

Serena Williams Needed Pregnancy Advice And The Internet Came To The Rescue

Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy &amp; How She Found Love

Serena Williams And Her Baby Bump Get Out On The Water

Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

2 photos Launch gallery

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

Continue reading Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams’ Winning Baby Bump

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos