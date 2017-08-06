Serena Williams Channels ‘Grease’ For Epic Baby Shower Party

Following in the footsteps of good friend Beyoncé, Serena Williams also had a themed baby shower. Instead of channeling African tribes, the tennis icon brought her best impression of the iconic film Grease.

And it was pretty epic.

On Saturday the mom-to-be rocked a bright yellow poodle skirt, a black top and signature saddle shoes to achieve her 1950s look. She was also joined by members of her fierce squad: Her sister Venus Williams, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Kelly Rowland and Eva Longoria to name a few.

She shared a pic of the Florida festivities on her Instagram page with the hashtag #shakerattleandroll2017.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back.”

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Ciara shared a series of pics and a little video chronicling the festivities:

According to E Online, the her 1950s-themed celebration took place at West Palm Beach’s Nick’s 50’s Diner, which they turned into The Baby O’ Diner ( a spin-off Williams’ fiancé Alex Ohanian).

So cute! We hope they had a blast.

Baby O, we can’t wait to meet you!

