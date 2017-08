Boosie Badazz took to social media to wish his son, Tootie Raw, a happy birthday… but not an ordinary birthday wish. Boosie wishes his son a happy birthday — but he also promised him a ‘bad bitch to give u some head.’

What kind of sick joke is this?

Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Pops💯💯💯💯see u tomorrow 💯💯💯got a 💰bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some head 💯u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

#lilboosie post a #happybirthday post to his son #tootsieraws and what you think???? A post shared by nosey (@noseyrosii) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

