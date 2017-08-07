BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 – Green Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet

Cardi B Is First Love & Hip Hop Star To Score Top 30 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

The glow up is real! Cardi B is winning and we’re here for it plus she’ll be at Summer Jam 2017 so that even better!

She officially inked her deal with Atlantic last month and ever since her single #BodakYellow hit the airwaves, no one can seem to get enough of Cardi!

The song has earned her the title of becoming the only Love & Hip Hop star to land a solo top 30 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Also, Cardi, along with #NickiMinaj and #YoungMA, are the only female rap artists to have scored solo top 30 hits this decade.

‘Bodak Yellow’ opened up at #78 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart just grew weeks ago and jumped to #49 six days later. Just a week after that, the song jumped another 21 spots and now rests at #28. READ MORE

 

