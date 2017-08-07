Tyler, The Creator Drags Schoolboy Q To Smithereens On Twitter

Things really boiled over the weekend after Schoolboy Q replied to a fan that suggested he’d be a great addition to Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky’s track,”Who Dat Boy.” See below:
The “Flower Boy” rapper didn’t hold back from going all the way in on the Compton emcee. Tyler took to Twitter for his Schoolboy Q drag session:
This isn’t the first time the popular crews battled on social media, despite having had worked together before. Schoolboy Q appeared on Tyler’s song “The Brown Stains” and Tyler hopped on Q’s “The Purge” off 2014’s Oxymoron.
Although Q’s shady comment came first, do you think Tyler took it too far?
The court of public opinion has decided.
