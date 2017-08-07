J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against Colin Kaepernick

J. Cole always speaks his mind when it comes to issues he cares about. The Carolina rapper didn’t hold back when he made a stop in Baltimore for his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour.

In the midst of his set, Cole took the time to talk about the city as well as the Baltimore Ravens — the football team that failed to sign activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick.

Cole pushed the idea that the city could use someone with money and power who could help represent the people. “Baltimore, the sh*t that’s happening here, don’t you think that somebody should risk their whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this sh*t?” Cole asked. “Even if it cost them their money, their job, their life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick? Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that sh*t, for real.” When Cole asked the Baltimore crowd if they support Kaepernick, many folks showed love.

Backlash toward the NFL has been steadily growing with many believing Kaepernick is being blackballed because of his social justice politics. A boycott the league movement is gaining steam in many circles. Will Baltimore fans take part? You can watch their response and J. Cole’s words in the clip below.

J. Cole going in on Baltimore cops planting drugs & the Ravens not signing Colin Kaepernick. Legend.#4YourEyezOnlyTour pic.twitter.com/gJPtweZFcT — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) August 7, 2017

Also On Hot 96.3: