Rotimi Talks About Possible Sex Scenes For “Dre” On “Power” [EXCLUSIVE]

The STARZ hit show “Power” has been leaving fans on the edge over the past couple weeks. Between the storyline and the sex scenes things have truly been heating up.

Rotimi came by “The Rickey Smiley Show” to talk about his character “Dre” and how he’s evolving on the show.

When talking about the steamy sex scenes Rotimi said, “Dre is walking around too angry, he needs something to let that out. I would love to have one.” He also mentioned that he’s not feeling any type of way about certain people getting to do that, but is more than willing to fulfill that scene.

As for the future he’s going to continue to work on “Power” as well as being a recording artist.

Listen to more interviews on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

