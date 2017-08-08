Usher’s Accuser Calls Lil Duval A ‘F*g’ After He Cracks Jokes About Her Weight

Lil Duval isn’t keeping his mouth shut, despite recent controversy. The comedian is now coming after the woman who accused Usher of exposing her to an STD.

Yesterday, Quantasia Sharpton did a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom about her sexual encounter with Usher. The backlash started immediately and some people attacked her weight, including Lil Duval. See below:

So usher picked u out of all the women in the crowd huh?😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂😂 mental illness is killing our society & THAT LAWYER AINT SHIT! Cuz She using that bitch slowness for her personal gain #lifeisaspoof A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

I know Usher type. He likes old looking bitches not bitches built like offensive lineman. Come with a better lie. Bitch built like she own a moving company 😂😂😂 #isaywhatiwant #thepettygodfather (I'll be in Winston Salem this weekend) A post shared by lilduval (@lilduval) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Sharpton caught Duval’s comments and had clap backs. Unfortunately, she used used anti-gay slurs. She called Duval a “f*g” and described his mother as a “butterball.” Finally, she argued that her current weight was only due to a recent pregnancy. You can catch the back and forth below (swipe).

#lilduval verses one of #usher's accusers #quantasiasharpton (swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

Oop! Usher's accuser #QuantasiaSharpton must have seen #LilDuval's comments about her earlier 👀#NotHisMomma😩 (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Can’t people clap back with fat jokes and gay slurs?

