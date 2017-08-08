‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Dutchess Lands Her Own Radio Show

Starring on a reality show is one thing, but when you can leave that world behind and shine, that’s when you know you’re destined for success.

Black Ink Crew star Dutchess is definitely on a new path after leaving the VH1 show and splitting from former boyfriend and co-star, Ceaser. Radio One recently announced that beginning August 13, listeners in Charlotte, North Carolina, will get to experience Dutchess on 92.7 FM’s The Block, which airs live on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Sometimes you have to sit back, watch, and observe. Listen to yourself and trust what you see! #dutchology 👑 A post shared by DutchessofInk™ (@dutchessofink) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

The North Carolina native, who finally opened her very own tattoo boutique, Pretty-N-Ink, will be joining a powerful line-up that includes The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. The Program Director for Radio One Charlotte, Mary K., said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have Dutchess join the 92.7 The Block team! She has a great energy, contagious spirit, generous heart and immeasurable talents.”

Doug James, Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Charlotte added, “Dutchess is an exceptional artist and media personality. We are very excited that she is bringing her talents to our fantastic line-up on 92.7 The Block.”

Along with listening to Dutchess every Sunday on 92.7 FM, her show can also be streamed online at www.927theblock.com.

Will you be listening?