Rihanna Breaks The Internet (Again)

Ava Duvernay tweeted Monday that RiRi more than slayed the competition with her costume at this year's Crop Over Festival.

It’s that wonderful time of year again where Robyn Rihanna Fenty breaks the internet with photos from Crop Over Festival (aka Carnival). But this year, in a turquoise wig and jeweled ensemble that’d make any peacock jealous (and we really do mean that in the best way), she may have outdone herself. We firmly believe that seeing is believing, so rather than talk too much, we’ve embedded some photos and video footage below. You may want to sit down for this.

The New York Times has obtained a draft of a climate change report which is currently awaiting the Trump administration’s approval. According to NYT, the report—which “concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now”—was completed by scientists from 13 federal agencies, and has not yet been released to the public. “It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and that the ability to predict the effects is limited,” NYT reports. Because of this, some scientists reportedly fear the report will be suppressed by the president. Katharine Hayhoe, a Texas Tech University political science professor, told NYT the report is one of “the most comprehensive climate science reports” to be published. Read more here.

SOURCE: The New York Times

As a style icon herself, Rihanna showed her second collection of Fenty x Puma at Paris Fashion Week. In true social media style, she livestreamed the show with none other than Tidal. The show took place at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, where rooms were transformed into runways for a fashion progressive appeal. Go behind the scenes, check out the best looks from the runway, and more! You don’t want to miss this Parisian high-fashion, athleisure fabulousness that only Rihanna could create.

