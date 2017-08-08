Jay-Z’s Black Remake Of ‘Friends’ Is All You Need To See Today

Jay Z‘s 4:44 album is his most intimate work yet, as he discusses not only his own personal shortcomings, but the misguided steps of our culture. The album visuals have only deepened the meaning of songs like “The Story of OJ,” “Kill Jay-Z,” and most recently “Moonlight,” which stars Insecure‘s Issa Rae and turns the television classic Friends on its head.

With Rae as Rachel and Jerrod Carmichael playing Ross, “Moonlight” stars an all-Black remake of Friends … but we all know Friends was just a White remake of Living Single. The symbolism is almost scary as Jay raps “We stuck in La La Land / Even when we win, we gon lose.” If you’ll recall La La Land was announced as best picture at this year’s Oscars, when Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight was the true winner of the highly coveted award.

Let it all marinate for a few, then login to TIDAL and watch the “Moonlight” video above. Non-TIDAL members can sign up and watch here. Jay also released the BTS footage, which you can preview below.

